Visit Lincs Coast fly flags for one of last times at continental market in Skegness
Visit Lincs Coast (DBID) flags are flying for one of the last times at a continental market in Skegness they supported before businesses voted against the BID continuing to market the coast for a second term.
The four-day market featuring foods from the continent as well as crafts has created a Las Ramblas market feel to the resort and saw hundreds of people browsing the stalls and popping into nearby shops and cafes on its first day yesterday (Friday).
However, the fact that it was closing the main shopping street of Lumley Road saw anti-DBID protestors with businesses further away expressing there opposition even before it started.
Danny Brookes, who owns a cafe in the High Street as will as a number of kiosks on the sea front, commented on a complaint about a stall outside Lorraine Snowdon’s shop selling bags and facing “the wrong way” and said: “This about sums up the none listening BID. How can anyone say this is good for business?”
One business owner who does is Chris Reynolds, owner of Atisan Coffee Design in Lumley Road.
He has organised live music in the street with tables and chairs outside al fresco style and said staff have been run off there feet.
"This is normally a boring Thursday and I have limited staff on,” he said. “We’ve been run off our feet.
"It’s been great and so was the Great British Bands event the BID organised for the Queen’s Jubilee – we were really busy then too.
"I have always been a supporter of the BID and am really sorry it has gone.”
The market continues until Sunday.