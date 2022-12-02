Tickets are selling fast to visit Father Christmas in his magical grotto at Bransby Horses this December.

Every weekend until December 18, Santa will be in his grotto where children can meet him, receive their gift and take photographs.

Tickets need to be booked in advance at www.bransbyhorses.co.uk/visit-us, and the proceeds will go towards helping Bransby Horses continue to rescue and rehabilitate horses, ponies, donkeys and mules in need.

Maria Thompson, PR officer, said: “We feel very lucky to have the man himself, Santa Claus, at Bransby Horses. I think a few of our donkeys managed to pull in a favour from him.

“As well as meeting Santa Claus, visitors can also do a little Christmas shopping in our gift and preloved shops and meet some of our lovely horses, ponies, donkeys and mules who are all getting super excited for the big day.”

Throughout December there is also an activity trail for families to follow and this is included in the ticket price for Santa’s Grotto or costs £3.50 per child to do on it’s own.

No booking is required for the trail, visitors should just ask in the Gift Shop.

The Café will also be open serving breakfast, lunch and light refreshments to eat in or takeaway – there is always a delicious cake selection, which includes vegan options.

Bransby Horses is open Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm. They are also open seven days a week during Lincolnshire school holidays and bank holidays from Wednesday, December 14, to Saturday, December 24.