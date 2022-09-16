Visitor favourite at Bransby Horses, Honour, has found her perfect match

Although she was not on the rehoming scheme, an application fitted Honour so well it couldn’t be ignored.

In an ideal world, all Bransby Horses equines would find refuge with their Perfect Partner, but sadly many have complex needs meaning this isn’t always possible.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Honour’s size, lack of early handling and medical needs meant she was very likely to be in sanctuary care her entire life.

Honour has found a new home with Jennifer and she even has a stable companion to keep her company

However, when an applicant ticked many of her boxes, the team felt there was a good chance Honour’s ‘perfect partner’ had been found.

Rosanna Elliott Hart, rehoming manager, said: “We are just over the moon Honour has found her perfect match.

"We hope everyone who sponsored her will continue to support and follow her journey.

“When someone applies to foster a horse from us there are lots of things to consider but the animal’s needs are our highest priority.

"In very rare circumstances this means there maybe horses that are not on the rehoming section of our website but, could still be considered for foster life.

“This is what has happened in Honour’s case and we are confident she will continue to thrive out of the limelight and in a new herd.”

The 16.3hh, black, Shire mare is still settling into her new home with her perfect partner, Jennifer, who is very excited about their future together.

Jennifer said: “Honour has settled in really well to her new home; she has a field companion who looks like a smaller version of her and we are expecting a new friend to arrive in the next week or so.

"She has a massive stable right next to her field where she spends a few hours a day, especially when it is too hot, with her next-door stable mate who is a very gentle gelding who she loves.

"They are the perfect size to groom each other over the stable wall.

“Hopefully we will be together for many good years to come.”