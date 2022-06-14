Visitors at Lea Fields Crematorium got a look behind the scenes at open day

Visitors at Lea Fields Crematorium were given a look behind the scenes at open day

Guests were greeted by staff who welcomed them into the main chapel and gave them tours around the building, the Garden of Remembrance and the Reflection Pool.

In the chapel, Stephen Foley, managing director and second-generation craftsman of Hilton Studio, awed visitors by demonstrating his skills with his bespoke hand painted entries in the Books of Remembrance.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas Waller, 67, from Saxilby, said: “I was intrigued. My wife and I have already booked to have our cremation here as we have a funeral plan in place.

"I always thought crematoriums would be dark and dingy but it is cleaner than a hospital.

"Many people may think it’s depressing to go to a crematorium and look behind the scenes, but this place is uplifting and like a breath of fresh air.

"With its open gardens this is a place where I would want to be remembered. It has been fascinating, very informative and very helpful staff.”

Doreen Hancock, 84, from Sturton by Stow said her husband wants to be cremated at Lea Fields.

She said: “I have always been interested in what happens when the curtains are drawn, how it happens and what happens to the artificial hips. Coming here is helping to prepare me for when I walk through the doors with a coffin.

"I will know what he is going through and I know it will be tidy. The building is new, pristine and it’s clean and airy, which I like.”

Megan Marton, 22, of Gainsborough attended the day with her dad Alan.

She said: “I am considering working as a crematorium officer so I wanted to attend to see how everything is done behind the scenes.

"The open day was an opportunity for me to do this which I could not pass up.”

"We often see the outside of the building in passing but the inside is also amazing.”

Tom Dolling, 28, from Beckingham, said: “I didn’t know anything about the process and I was quite fascinated so I decided to attend the open day.