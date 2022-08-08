Visitors Explored Horncastle with steampunks!

L-R Tracy Richardson, Robert Stedman, Paul Richardson

The East Coast and Skegness Steampunks joined forces on Saturday to host an ‘Explore Horncastle’ event, showcasing Horncastle and its many treasures.

Festivities began at 11am where the the steampunks gathered in the market place and took part in a stately parade to show off their fabulous outfits, while a market ran with plenty of stalls peddling steampunk-inspired wares.

As Horncastle is known as the ‘antique hub of Lincolnshire’, East Coast Steampunks founder Christina Ruby Willow and her husband Dante Prince offered guided tours of the town’s treasure trove of antique stores throughout the afternoon.

L-R Marlene Fullwood and Joe Fullwood with their son Joe Fullwood

Then as the afternoon wore on, the steampunks gathered at the East Coast steampunks home at the Bull Hotel to hear some musical entertainment from singer/songwriter Ben Martin, before the steamounks, and steamcurious, enjoyed a meal together at the Bull to round off a fun-filled day.

From left - Shellie Taylor, Tina Rose, Brenda Crouch

Val and Jeff Blyth.