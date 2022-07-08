Visitors from around UK heading to Reggae and Ska Weekender in Skegness

Live music and the spicy aroma of Caribbean food stalls will fill the air near Skegness Pier over three days.

The festival, which sees Scarborough Avenue closed and an outside stage erected, opens on Friday evening with the sounds of Andy Ska, Ultimate Madnezz and the One Love Orchestra and continues until Sunday..

Hosts for the weekend, Walcott X alongside DJ Lazy J, are set to guide revellers through the music madness.

The Saturday Spectacula features SkaburstUK, Lickle Jay and DJ Lion, RudeSix, Zeetah Massiah, Zeb Rootz and Majestic.

A fabulous firework display will follow the live sessions on Skegness Beach, adjacent to Skegness Pier.

The SRSW Sunday Session features the sounds of Side To Side Ska and The Gangsters. Ultimate 40 who will be play the festival out from

4.30pm.

In addition to the line-up from of performers as well as Caribbean food stalls, there will be outside bars and children’s entertainment.

The festival is now in its third year and is run and funded by Visit Lincs Coast (DBID).

Manager of Visit Lincs Coast Nicola McGarry said the event was establishing itself as one of the biggest events in Skegness’ calendar.

She said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s Skegness Reggae and Ska Weekender, now in its third year.

"This event has grown annually with visitors travelling from all over the country to attend one of the three incredible days of Reggae and Ska music.

“With the introduction of our Visit Lincs Coast Reggae and Ska party packs, it’s fantastic to see so many businesses getting involved and joining in the fun.”

Event organiser, Gareth Laking from Visit Lincs Coast said ‘This event is establishing itself as one of the biggest events within Skegness’ ever-growing events calendar.

"It’s a fantastic weekend with a variety of different Reggae & Ska acts performing throughout, what’s not to love?”

