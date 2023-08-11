Register
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Visitors heading for Alford 1940s Weekend advised to ‘bring cash’ as problems with phone signal continue

Visitors heading for Alford 1940s weekend are being advised to take cash as problems with the phone signal continue in the town.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:38 BST
Alford is gearing up for its annual 1940s Weekend.Alford is gearing up for its annual 1940s Weekend.
Alford is gearing up for its annual 1940s Weekend.

The problem is affecting traders, shops and businesses and means card machines aren't working as they should.

Cash can be withdrawn at the Spar Shop Post Office, with ATMs at the 'Local' shop on the corner of Commercial Road, the Co-op in East Street, Callabys on Hamilton Road, Bilsby Garage on Alford Road and Ulceby Cross Garage.

Visitors taking dogs are also warned blank firing at the Manor House will happen on the hour.

Organisers say dogs are welcome at the event as it's a town event, but please be aware of temperatures and the loud bangs.

Locations and timings – Saturday.All timings are subject to change depending on weather and circumstances.Market Place stage.10.30am- Jayne Darling.11am - Eleanor Mattley.11.30am Poppy Efermey.12noon - Jayne Darling.12.30am Eleanor Mattley.1.05pm – Winston Churchill Speech.2pm - Grace Ojo.3pm - Jayne Darling.3pm.45 Eleanor Mattley.South Market Place next to the bus stop, outside of the libraryAt intervals throughout the day – Smoke and Mirrors Dance group.3pm- Kyle Evans as George Formby.The George inn11am – The Lahdidahs.11.40am – Music.12noon - Felicity Turner.12.30pm Music.1pm - The Lahdidahs.1.40pm – Music.2.15pm – Felicity Turner.2.45pm – Music.3.15pm - The lahdidahs.4pm – Music.Corn Exchange ‘Dance hall’At intervals throughout the day – Major Swing and Kitty.1pm – Kyle Evans as George Formby.7.30pm – Major swing & Jayne Darling (Ticketed Dance)‘The Blue shop on the corner’.1.30pm – Miss Lily Lovejoy.2.30pm - Miss Lily Lovejoy.The White Hart1.30pm - DJ Kings of swing2pm – The Blighty Belles Duo.2.30pm - DJ Kings of swing3pm – The Blighty Belles Duo.3.30pm - DJ Kings of swingThe Sessions House7pm – Late - Eleanor Mattley.The Windmill Hotel8pm - Warrant officer WylieOver whole site13.00 – Flyover - The LancasterLocations and timings – Sunday.(All timings are subject to change depending on weather and circumstances)Market Place stage.10.30 - 11.00 – Eleanor Mattley.11.15 – 11.45 – Jayne Darling.12.00 - 12.30 - Eleanor Mattley.12.30 – 13.00 - Jayne Darling.13.00 - 13.15 – Winston Churchill Speech.13.30 – 14.00 – Poppy Efermey.14.15 – 14.45 - Eleanor Mattley.15.00 – 15.30 – Jayne Darling.15.30 – 15.55 - Eleanor Mattley.16.00 – 16.30 – Jayne Darling.16.30- 17.00 - MusicSouth Market Place next to the bus stop, outside of the libraryAt intervals throughout the day (10.00 – 17.00) – Smoke and Mirrors Dance group.The George inn11.00 - 11.40 – The Lahdidahs.11.40 – 12.00 – Music.12.00 – 12.30 - Felicity Turner.12.30 – 13.00 – Music.13.00 – 13.40 - The Lahdidahs.13.40 – 14.15 – Music.14.15 – 14.45 – Felicity Turner.14.45 – 15.15 – Music.15.15 – 16.00 - The lahdidahs.16.00 – 17.00 – Music.Corn Exchange ‘Dance hall’At intervals throughout the day (10.00 -17.00)– Major Swing and Kitty.13.00 – 14.00 – Josh Wylie.Over whole site15.58 – Flyover - The Hurricane and Spitfire