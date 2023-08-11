Locations and timings – Saturday.All timings are subject to change depending on weather and circumstances.Market Place stage.10.30am- Jayne Darling.11am - Eleanor Mattley.11.30am Poppy Efermey.12noon - Jayne Darling.12.30am Eleanor Mattley.1.05pm – Winston Churchill Speech.2pm - Grace Ojo.3pm - Jayne Darling.3pm.45 Eleanor Mattley.South Market Place next to the bus stop, outside of the libraryAt intervals throughout the day – Smoke and Mirrors Dance group.3pm- Kyle Evans as George Formby.The George inn11am – The Lahdidahs.11.40am – Music.12noon - Felicity Turner.12.30pm Music.1pm - The Lahdidahs.1.40pm – Music.2.15pm – Felicity Turner.2.45pm – Music.3.15pm - The lahdidahs.4pm – Music.Corn Exchange ‘Dance hall’At intervals throughout the day – Major Swing and Kitty.1pm – Kyle Evans as George Formby.7.30pm – Major swing & Jayne Darling (Ticketed Dance)‘The Blue shop on the corner’.1.30pm – Miss Lily Lovejoy.2.30pm - Miss Lily Lovejoy.The White Hart1.30pm - DJ Kings of swing2pm – The Blighty Belles Duo.2.30pm - DJ Kings of swing3pm – The Blighty Belles Duo.3.30pm - DJ Kings of swingThe Sessions House7pm – Late - Eleanor Mattley.The Windmill Hotel8pm - Warrant officer WylieOver whole site13.00 – Flyover - The LancasterLocations and timings – Sunday.(All timings are subject to change depending on weather and circumstances)Market Place stage.10.30 - 11.00 – Eleanor Mattley.11.15 – 11.45 – Jayne Darling.12.00 - 12.30 - Eleanor Mattley.12.30 – 13.00 - Jayne Darling.13.00 - 13.15 – Winston Churchill Speech.13.30 – 14.00 – Poppy Efermey.14.15 – 14.45 - Eleanor Mattley.15.00 – 15.30 – Jayne Darling.15.30 – 15.55 - Eleanor Mattley.16.00 – 16.30 – Jayne Darling.16.30- 17.00 - MusicSouth Market Place next to the bus stop, outside of the libraryAt intervals throughout the day (10.00 – 17.00) – Smoke and Mirrors Dance group.The George inn11.00 - 11.40 – The Lahdidahs.11.40 – 12.00 – Music.12.00 – 12.30 - Felicity Turner.12.30 – 13.00 – Music.13.00 – 13.40 - The Lahdidahs.13.40 – 14.15 – Music.14.15 – 14.45 – Felicity Turner.14.45 – 15.15 – Music.15.15 – 16.00 - The lahdidahs.16.00 – 17.00 – Music.Corn Exchange ‘Dance hall’At intervals throughout the day (10.00 -17.00)– Major Swing and Kitty.13.00 – 14.00 – Josh Wylie.Over whole site15.58 – Flyover - The Hurricane and Spitfire