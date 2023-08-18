Visitors to Bolingbroke went went Back in Time with The Return of the King

​Visitors to Bolingbroke went went Back in Time to witness the Return of the King.

The brave knights of Old Bolingbroke. Photos: John Aron Photography

​Bolingbroke welcomed ‘The Return of the King’ last weekend (August 12 and 13) as Bolingbroke Castle hosted its annual Back in Time event.

The event, run by Heritage Lincolnshire in collaboration with Friends of Bolingbroke Castle, immersed its visitors into medieval culture with a range of re-enactments, cookery, blacksmith displays, and thrilling falconry exhibitions.

Visitors were also able to enjoy archery displays, squire training, medieval dancing, and more, and organisers have said the event was a resounding success, attracting history enthusiasts, families, and the local community.

Ian Sturgess making a bow.

Tracy Stringfellow, chief executive of Heritage Lincolnshire, said, "Bolingbroke Back in Time encapsulated our commitment to celebrating Lincolnshire’s heritage and provides a great opportunity for people to visit this historic site.

“The event brought to life the captivating world of medieval culture and provided an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in our local history.

“It was wonderful to see the joy on the faces of guests as they delved into the interactive cookery and blacksmith displays, which provided a unique window into the everyday lives of people from centuries ago.

"The event showcased the passion of Heritage Lincolnshire, the Friends of Bolingbroke Castle, the reenactors, and the community.