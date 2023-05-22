Lea Fields Crematorium opened its doors to visitors giving people an opportunity to take an informal look around the facilities and to see how they are helping the environment.

Guests were welcomed by staff into the main chapel and offered the opportunity of a tour of the building, the Garden of Remembrance and the Reflection Pool.

Staff members also showed guests how they are making their own wildflower notepaper from waste shredded paper and wildflower seeds.

The public are able to use the seeded paper to write a private message to loved ones which are later soaked in water to begin the germination process before being mixed with compost and placed around the gardens.

Lea Fields Crematorium is also a corporate member of the Institute of Cemeteries and Crematorium Management (ICCM) Metal Recycling Scheme.

Since 2020 they have donated £59,000 to various bereavement charities.

Deborah Balsdon, Crematorium manager said: “The open day was very well attended, and we received lots of positive feedback.

"We appreciate it’s not for everyone. It’s a difficult time for families facing the loss of someone, but it’s clear that some people do find comfort in our transparency.

"Staff are very humbled by the positive comments received.”

Stephen Foley, managing director and second-generation craftsman of Hilton Studio attended the open day and impressed visitors by demonstrating his talents with his personalised hand-painted entries in the Books of Remembrance.

Samantha Fairhurst, senior funeral director at Cliff Bradley and Sons Funeral Directors Limited, said: “It was lovely to see so many people interested in the procedure at the crematorium.

"Questions are often asked, and by having the open day it demonstrates to people what actually happens ‘behind the scenes’.

"The grounds are beginning to mature, and the wildflowers are almost in bloom which look lovely.”