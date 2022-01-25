Volunteer-run museum in Sleaford re-opens with new look

Inside the new-look Sleaford Museum.

Sleaford Museum, in South Gate, re-opened on January 15, completely re-styled (and deep-cleaned).

The venue is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 10am to 3pm, and on special occasions. Entry is free (although sponsorship and donations are welcome).

A spokesman said: “Several new exhibitions are planned and the first of four talks that take place in St Denys’ Church Hall throughout the year, commences on March 29.

“There are very reasonably priced booklets on sale concerning several past exhibitions and a new feature is trialling with the sale of museum souvenirs.

“We also welcome any ideas or information on Sleaford’s past.

“Our picture window display always commemorates local and national events and is a stunning taste of the colourful and fascinating interior.”