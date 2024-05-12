Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity with two shops in Skegness is making an urgent appeal for volunteers.

St Barnabas Hospice is a leading charity in Lincolnshire providing palliative and end-of-life care to adults living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

The charity has shops all over the county, including Mablethorpe, Spilsby, Horncastle, Boston, Ruskington and Sleaford.

There are two shops in Skegness in Lumley Road and Drummond Road and, although residents are as generous as ever , they need more volunteers to process donations and serve customers.

Lincolnshire World caught up with the manager, Louise, at the shop in Drummond Road, which has been there 10 years.

"We would like to appeal to the lovely residents of Skegness and villages around to ask if they could possibly volunteer at one of our shops,” said |Louise.

"There are various different roles depending on what you are comfortable with, such as till work and sorting stock that has been donated.

"We are very proud of our charity – we help support over 12,000 people in the county each year.

"Donations are always welcome – that’s how we keep our shops running and our lovely nurses helping people.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can get more details by visiting a shop or the website at stbarnabashospice.co.uk.