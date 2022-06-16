Volunteers at Horncastle's Age UK thanked for hard work

Volunteer Ray Parsons outside the Horncastle Age UK branch.

As part of Volunteers Week last week, Age UK’s volunteer co-ordinator for Age UK’s East Lindsey district Linda Wood visited all the charity’s shops in the district to thank the volunteers who give up their time to help out in their stores.

One of these visits was to Ray Parsons at the charity’s Horncastle shop, where he was presented with a bag of Age UK goodies.

Linda said that Age UK is always on the lookout for new volunteers to help out, whether it’s in their charity shops or helping deliver main services plus seasonal projects, all to help provide support and friendships to those in need aged 65 and over.