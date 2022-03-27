Volunteers dig in for hedging project

Planting in Market Rasen EMN-220322-095324001

Organised by Doug Sellers, 225 plants have gone in along the edge of the Town Green/Woodland Walk, off Beechers Way.

The work was done on behalf of the local residents, using funds left over from their neighbourhood watch group.

Hedge planting

Coun Bunney said: “It is great to see young people give up time to help create a better environment in the community. Coun Lakin-Whitworth and myself enjoyed working with the young people and were very impressed with the effort they put in and with the quality of their work.

“There will be further planting along the Woodland Walk in the autumn.”

Market Rasen Rotary Club members are also be planting another 100 or so hedging plants and shrubs in De Aston Field on Willingham Road this week.

Volunteers are also wanted to join in the town and river walk tidy up on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3.