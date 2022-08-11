Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work to tidy and improve an area of open space on the corner of Linden Terrace and Primrose Street in Gainsborough has now been completed.

The work involved clearing weeds, debris and waste to help transform this corner plot, a new surface has been laid and four planters have been installed featuring a range of plants and shrubs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work was completed by The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) as well as residents from the area.

A new surface has been laid and four planters have been installed featuring a range of plants and shrubs

Coun Trevor Young who represents Gainsborough South West Ward welcomed the open space improvements.

He said: “Open and green spaces are so important in urban areas. They support the local environment and contribute to our wellbeing.

"The new planters look great and have completely transformed the look and feel of this empty patch of land”.

Coun Judy Rainsforth, who also represents the Ward, praised the work of the volunteers.

She said: “The Conservation Volunteers and residents involved with this work have worked incredibly hard and made such a difference.

"They have delivered a wonderful looking space that the community can enjoy.”

The Conservation Volunteers work closely with West Lindsey District Council to maintain and enhance green spaces in Gainsborough and other areas.

A spokesman from TCV said: “Our practical volunteer group carries out many interesting and enlightening conservation tasks throughout the region.

“This is a great chance to learn new skills, meet new friends and enjoy the countryside while carrying out practical work to help conserve the environment.”

Ways to get involved include the Day Task Conservation Group which carries out practical conservation projects within the West Lindsey and Lincoln area, joining the Volunteer Officer Programme to gain valuable work experience, community projects and partnerships as T CV works in partnership with many organisations within the region.