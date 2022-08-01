Volunteers 'humbled' as Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Flag Week raises staggering £4,000

More than £4,000 was raised at the fundraiser which returned for the first time since the pandemic.
This week volunteers took to social media to reflect on the support they had received.
“We are humbled and slightly emotional today,” they said.
A special launch of the Shannon class all-weather lifeboat and the D class inshore lifeboat was the highlight of Saturday’s Flag Day.
There were also opportunities to meet the RNLI Lifeboat crew and other members of the emergency services, explore the Lifeboat Station, grab a picture with Stormy Sam, and enjoy the stalls and fun games.
“We want to thank businesses around the town for supporting us, including the Hildreds Centre which hosted a display during the week and Hatters Hotel for holding a post-event BBQ and celebration.