Volunteers in Skegness and Wainfleet ready  to welcome guests to free community Christmas meals

Venues in Skegness and Wainfleet are ready to welcome more than 200 guests to free community Christmas meals today (Wednesday).

Jeanette Morley, Community Services Manager at Tesco in Skegness with the donation for the Storehouse event.

The meals, which are organised by the Skegness Standard in partnership with the Storehouse Church in Skegness and Wainfleet Methodist Church, have become an annual event bringing communities together at what can be a difficult time of the year.

Fresh festive produce – the bulk donated by the charity Buckingham Emergency Foods in Norfolk as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to Lincolnshire and the farmers who supply them – arrived at the venues on Monday ready to provide delicious, three-course Christmas dinners with all the trimmings.

The turkeys, vegetables and Christmas puddings were collected from RG & SR Oglesbee of Boston and distributed by a team headed up by Skegness councillor Tony Tye.

Coun Tony Tye headed up a team delivering food to Waifleet Methodist Church.

Volunteers were also out gathering the final items needed to make the meals complete, including your reporter Chrissie Redford who collected much-welcome donations for the Storehouse event from Tesco in Skegness.

Yesterday (Tuesday) volunteers were back at the venues prepping the meals and preparing the rooms for the arrival of guests.

Among the many people and businesses contributing, once again a Christmas tree for the Wainfleet event was donated by Bell's Gardening Outlet of Boston.

Councillors Billy and Danny Brookes have donated crackers and tablecloths and Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry and Coun Richard Cunnington provided sparkling grape juice for the Storehouse event.

Hames Chocolates have also donated a little surprise for the guests at the Storehouse.

Pastor Susan Allread of Wainfleet Methodist Church said: "Plans are going really well and we are getting a lot of support. Already we have about 80 people joining us for Christmas dinner.

“We also have a ukulele band and free entertainment. It’s a really jolly, happy day.”

Hostess at the Storehouse in Skegness – Bamidele Akomolafe, of Lunch Box 5000 – said: "We can’t wait to welcome our guests. It is always a joyous occasion for guests and everyone involved.”