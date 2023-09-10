Volunteers needed for charity in support of Lincolnshire hospitals

​Those who have some spare time are being urged to think about volunteering for a charity that supports hospital patients and staff in Lincolnshire.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, which provides the additional extras to elevate the work of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) that cannot be provided by the NHS, is launching a new campaign to find volunteers to help promote the trust’s hard work.

In recent months, some of the charity’s work has included the purchase of a new interactive sensory play system for sick children, support for the refurbishment of a bereavement room on a labour ward, and the purchase of a digital therapy system for patients living with conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager, Ben Petts, said: “We are ambitious in supporting patients and staff at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals. There has never been a better time to get involved.

“Volunteering is a great way to bring your skills, time, and enthusiasm to support our charity.

“We are really fortunate and so appreciative of the support provided by our existing team of volunteers in our hospitals. They are clearly visible in their bright yellow tops and play such an important role in both patient facing and back office roles. They are worth their weight in gold.

“This new role will be very different. The charity volunteers will play a vital part in ensuring that our charity presence and impact is recognised countywide showcasing our work in our local communities.

“It is such a rewarding opportunity and the chance to indirectly make a massive difference for patients and staff working in our hospitals.”

Some of the tasks volunteers could get involved with are updating charity information around the hospital sites in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham and in the community promoting the charity’s work in the community, talks or bucket collections, or attending and supporting charity events.

Andy Tysoe, Voluntary Services Manager, said: “We are excited for this new volunteering opportunity at ULHT. The charity is an important part of giving patients the best possible care and this new role will allow us to achieve this even more.

“We have a wide variety of roles at ULHT, from ward buddies to meet and greeters. You can find out more and apply on the Trust’s website.”

