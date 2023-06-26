Volunteers needed for The Coastal Scout Group

​​Volunteers are needed to help keep an exciting youth group running.

The Coastal Scout Group, covering Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe, Theddlethorpe, Strubby, Sutton on Sea, and surrounding villages, is in need of more adult volunteers for their Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts groups’ evening meetings at the Guide Hall on Sherwood Fields.

Volunteers will be involved in planning the evenings activities, helping to plan and attend camps, and attend them with the young people, and there is the opportunity to undertake training to become a Section Assistant

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kate Marnoch, Group Scout Leader for The Coastal Scout Group, said: "Being a volunteer is a very rewarding way to be involved in young people’s lives and within your local community."

Volunteers for the Coastal Scouts would be needed to help out at meetings on Monday or Wednesday evenings – Scouts (aged ten to 14) meet 7pm to 8.30 pm on Monday evenings, Beavers (aged six to eight) meet on Monday evenings from 5.30pm to 6.30 pm, and Cubs (aged eight to ten) meet on Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm to 8pm. All sections could do with some extra adult support.

All adult volunteers would need to undergo basic training around safeguarding and safety, and have a DBS check, which Scouting organises and pays for.