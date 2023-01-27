Plans are coming into place to mark King Charles III’s Coronation, and your help is needed to make it a celebration to remember.

The coronation of King Charles and Camilla The Queen Consort will see events take place over the coronation weekend from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8.

The Coronation itself will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, with a Coronation concert held at Windsor Castle on the Sunday.

Then on Bank Holiday Monday, a day of volunteering events, called the Big Help Out, will take place.

Here in Horncastle, the Coronation committee is hoping to put on a spectacular celebration for the Coronation.

There are plans in the pipeline to have a stage on the Wong for entertainment by local performers, and culminating in a fireworks display by the Horncastle & District Lions

An arts festival will also run in St Mary’s Church with the theme of ‘kings and queens’, and the popular bingo will return on the Friday night, May 5.

But volunteers are needed to ensure these events run smoothly, including stewards during the celebrations and helpers to help run a quiet play area for children in the community centre, as well as entertainers to perform.

A meeting is being held of Horncastle Town Council’s Coronation committee on Thursday February 9 at the Stanhope Hall at 7pm to discuss and firm up plans for the Coronation, and anyone wishing to get involved in the plans is invited to attend.

