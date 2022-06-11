Volunteers ready to tackle 'jungle' at cemetery in Skegness

Volunteers are to cut the grass in St Clement's Cemetery after the church could no longer afford to pay for it.

The state of St Clements Churchyard was first raised by Coun Richard Cunnington in November last year in a motion to Skegness Town Council.

Two members of the public – Pamela Ellis and Julie Gray- also went along to a meeting in January to complain about not only St Clements but the old cemetery at St Mary’s Churchyard in Winthorpe.

They launched a petition, St Mary's and St Clement's Churchyards Grass Cutting Campaign, on change.org, which attracted more than 200 signatures.

The grass has been left to grow following a decision to let it turn to God’s Acre’ when the church could no longer afford to pay Skegness Town Council to cut it.

"We looked at two options – for the town council to come up with a solution or to explore using volunteers,” said Coun Cunnington.

"Unfortunately the council has been unable to come up with a solution.”

The idea of a community effort was approved by the Rector, the Rev Richard Holden, when concern was originally raised about the cemetery.

Mr Holden explained to our newspaper: “The Parochial Church Council decided to allow the churchyard to return to a more natural state and to become ‘God's Acre’, which is a more eco friendly way of looking after the churchyards.

“If anybody would like to volunteer to help maintain the churchyards and keep the bin area clear we would be interested in having a conversation."

Exploring support for a community effort Coun Ady Findley appealed on social media for helpers and attracted more than 40 volunteers.

Couns Cunnington, Mark Dannatt and Danny Brookes, who are also district councillors, applied to use some of their designated budget to buy equipment and cover costs and Chandlers (Farm Equipment) Ltd supported them by offering discounts.

"We have been overwhelmed by the number of people who seem to care and have volunteered their help to make it a real community effort,” said Coun Cunnington. “People will get so much satisfation from working alongside others and seeing it transformed.”