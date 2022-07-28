Volunteers to keep Spout Yard Park going

Wendy Moore and Sarah Lingard, volunteers at Spout Yard Park.

Spout Yard Park is a charity-run community park located in Louth town centre, which not only provides play facilities for children, but also a kiosk providing refreshments and a public gallery space – which is rented from Platform Housing Group – to hire out for community groups.

But the park is run by volunteers, and now the trustees are in need of a new crop of volunteers as their numbers have dwindled somewhat since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trustee Wendy Moore explained: “We can’t run the kiosk or the gallery without volunteers and we’re running quite short, so we’re looking for more people to help us run them.”

Volunteers would be needed to help out in two to three hour shifts, covering duties such as serving teas, coffees, ice creams and other refreshments from the kiosk, as well as helping out when the gallery is open.

This space is hired out by many local community groups, and over the year, hosts many community events including a Christmas children’s events, a light festival in October and many more.

"We’re looking for anyone who can give a few hours a week,” Wendy said, “We’ve got a few volunteers who are retired and looking for something to do, and it’s a great way to meet people.”