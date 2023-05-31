Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) are saying a big ‘thank you’ to its 200 volunteers for the vital contribution they make to the work of the life-saving charity.

Volunteers Les and Joyce Pert.

The praise comes in the 39th year of Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1-7.

LNAA joins thousands of charities and voluntary organisations recognising the contribution volunteers make across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kate Kerrigan, volunteering manager, said: “Our volunteers are very important to us. They are our ambassadors, giving us their time in a variety of ways to raise both awareness and funds for our critical life-saving work.

Volunteer of Year Jeannie Priest.

"Their support ensures that we are able to operate 24 hours of the day, 7 days-a-week, providing critical care to some of the most seriously ill and injured people in the counties of Lincs and Notts.”

There are many different volunteering roles within LNAA and each offer something in return.

Fundraisers Les Pert and his wife Joyce are two of LNAA’s volunteering stalwarts. Since 2016 they have travelled across rural Lincolnshire attending cheque presentations, talks and collections. Not only that, they also assist at HQ and are lifesavers when at a moment’s notice they stop what they are doing to help deliver pick up or deliver parts needed for the running of the critical care cars or helicopter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Les says: “We fly the flag for LNAA as much as we can, we’re glad to be part of a great team.”

Volunteers also offer their time within LNAA’s HQ. Jeannie Priest from Lincoln is that special one-of-a-kind volunteer who constantly gives her time to LNAA and with her never say no attitude, she throws herself into everything from counting money to cleaning the board room, representing LNAA at talks to baking cakes for birthdays.

As she says: “If I can help to save one life in my lifetime, then my life will have been worthwhile.”

Kate sums up by adding: “There are lots of different roles available as a volunteer with LNAA so why not do something amazing today and join our fantastic team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement