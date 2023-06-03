The National Coastwatch Institution has recently held a recruitment drive to get more volunteers so they can observe the coast longer during the summer.

Skegness Coastwatch is based in the grounds of the former Miners’ Holiday Retreat in Winthorpe.

Volunteers can observe an eight-mile stretch of coast from Jackson's Point and Gibraltar Point, with the help of state-of-the art CCTV and powerful telescopes.

Learning how to plot charts is part of the training so watchkeepers can give the Coastguard, RNLI and emergency services the exact information they need.

"Our main job is to look out for anyone in danger or anything unusual, such as items that get washed up," volunteer Ian Granville Whalley told Lincolnshire World.

A retired Merchant Navy radio officer, who now lives in Louth, Ian said it was not essential to have that kind of background,

Tim Griffiths from Wainfleet is one of the latest recruits.

He became a volunteer in October last year and, as a radio enthusiast, was immediately at home checking in with other watch stations along the coast.

"I always said when I retired I wanted to do something in the community and this seemed perfect – it gets me out and keeps my body and mind active,” he said.

"I’m really enjoying it.”

It costs £6,000 a year to run the station, including ground rent, upkeep of the building, insurance and utilities.

A charity bucket can often be found outside the Coastwatch Station in Winthorpe, next to the dog watcher bowl, for anyone wishing to make donations.

