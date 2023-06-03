Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

VOLUNTEERS' WEEK: ‘Eyes of the sea’ at NCI station in Skegness keeping you safe

The National Coastwatch Institution has recently held a recruitment drive to get more volunteers so they can observe the coast longer during the summer.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

Skegness Coastwatch is based in the grounds of the former Miners’ Holiday Retreat in Winthorpe.

Volunteers can observe an eight-mile stretch of coast from Jackson's Point and Gibraltar Point, with the help of state-of-the art CCTV and powerful telescopes.

Learning how to plot charts is part of the training so watchkeepers can give the Coastguard, RNLI and emergency services the exact information they need.

Most Popular

"Our main job is to look out for anyone in danger or anything unusual, such as items that get washed up," volunteer Ian Granville Whalley told Lincolnshire World.

A retired Merchant Navy radio officer, who now lives in Louth, Ian said it was not essential to have that kind of background,

Tim Griffiths from Wainfleet is one of the latest recruits.

He became a volunteer in October last year and, as a radio enthusiast, was immediately at home checking in with other watch stations along the coast.

"I always said when I retired I wanted to do something in the community and this seemed perfect – it gets me out and keeps my body and mind active,” he said.

"I’m really enjoying it.”

It costs £6,000 a year to run the station, including ground rent, upkeep of the building, insurance and utilities.

A charity bucket can often be found outside the Coastwatch Station in Winthorpe, next to the dog watcher bowl, for anyone wishing to make donations.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should call 01754 766398.

Related topics:VolunteersGibraltar Point