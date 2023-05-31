VOLUNTEERS WEEK: Ladies serve up cake and big welcome at church celebration in Skegness

Volunteers in Skegness were serving homemade cake and a big welcome when a local church celebrated its birthday.

Volunteers at St Matthew's Church, Skegness, ready to serve delicious cakes and snacks are (from left) Marion Smith, Jan Pendrigh and Angela Hicks - and they say they are really good prices too!

Preparations for Pentecost were taking place last week when the new Bishop of Lincoln Stephen Conway dropped in to say hello to the Rev Richard Holden and find out more about the coast.

The volunteers created displays depicting the different work the church does in the community – hosting weddings, funerals, confirmations and christenings, as well as marking important annual dates such as Remembrance.

Church warden Joanna Stewart had displayed her wedding dress along with a number of other gowns – and husband Stewart said he felt sure it would still fit her.

Joanna Stewart displays the wedding dress she wore 47years ago, which husband Stewart is sure would still fit.

"We married 47 years ago – it’s hard it’s been so long to believe looking at my dress on display,” said Jonanna.

If you missed the display there is still a chance to enjoy cakes as the church opens for refreshments on Wednesdays from 10am to noon and after the service on Sundays.

Services offered by the church, including funerals, were on display.

The church volunteers had been busy display the activities that take place in church.

Confirmations are another service that takes place at St Matthew's Church, Skegness.

This stunning display depicts the Remembrance services that take place annually.

Displays were part of the Pentecost celebrations.

Stunning displays for Pentecost at St Matthew's Church, Skegness.