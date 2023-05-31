VOLUNTEERS WEEK: Ladies serve up cake and big welcome at church celebration in Skegness
Volunteers in Skegness were serving homemade cake and a big welcome when a local church celebrated its birthday.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 1st Jun 2023, 00:00 BST
Preparations for Pentecost were taking place last week when the new Bishop of Lincoln Stephen Conway dropped in to say hello to the Rev Richard Holden and find out more about the coast.
The volunteers created displays depicting the different work the church does in the community – hosting weddings, funerals, confirmations and christenings, as well as marking important annual dates such as Remembrance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Church warden Joanna Stewart had displayed her wedding dress along with a number of other gowns – and husband Stewart said he felt sure it would still fit her.