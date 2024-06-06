Volunteers Week: Learn new skills and make friends with RNLI
The positions available in including those in Cleethorpes, Mablethorpe, Skegness and Boston provide an opportunity to enhance your CV, learn new skills, have fun, meet new people, at the same time as being part of the RNLI’s One Crew.
In particular, the organisation seeks people to strengthen relationships within communities, help raise vital funds, and share key water safety messages.
During 2024 the RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary. Since being founded in a London tavern the charity has always relied on volunteers to crew its world-class lifeboats.
While much has changed in 200 years, two things have remained the same – the charity’s dependence on volunteers, who give their time and commitment to save others, and the voluntary contributions from the public which have funded the service for the past two centuries.
RNLI North and East Senior Community Manager, Nikki Wrench said: “No matter the role, being a volunteer helps save lives at sea. Meaning that the next time someone calls 999, we can be there.
“Joining the RNLI within this year is especially exciting as we celebrate its 200th birthday. It’s an opportunity to commemorate our volunteers of the past and inspire the crew, supporters and volunteers of tomorrow."
You can find out more by visiting the online volunteering page here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.