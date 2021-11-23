Vote for your favourite Christmas shop window

The Christmas window at Lite Bites cafe on Roman Bank, Skegness.

The Winter Windows competition invites businesses across the district to share and celebrate their efforts to dress up their shop fronts and windows for Christmas.

To enter, businesses just need to send a picture of their festive shop fronts and windows through to the Council at [email protected] The Council will then share the pictures on their Facebook page, where residents will be invited to like their favourite entries.

The winner will be the picture that has received the most likes by the time the competition closes on December 17th, 2021 – with the business taking home the top prize of a £200 voucher; the business that finishes second will win £100, and third place will receive £50.

Coun Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “I’m really pleased to be launching the Winter Windows competition – Christmas provides businesses with the chance to make their premises a real spectacle and I know we’ll have some wonderful entries from all over the district.

"Our Love Your High Street Shop front competition in the summer, saw great engagement from business submitting their pictures, as well as residents getting involved to vote for their favourite shop, and I look forward to seeing the same for Winter Windows.”