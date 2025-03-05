'Vote out!': Protestors win motion at ELDC full council to urge county council to withdraw from  nuclear dump  talks

East Lindsey District Council is to urge Lincolnshire County Council to follow the authority’s lead and withdraw from the process exploring proposals for a nuclear dump site in the district.

This follows a debate lasting more than one hour on a motion presented to full council by Coun Travis Hesketh – a district councillor representing communities that would be affected.

Ahead of the meeting, ‘Vote Out’ protestors gathered outside the offices in Horncastle to show their opposition to the dump and support the councillors fighting for them.

Coun Hesketh’s motion urged the Executive and Leader of East Lindsey District Council “to issue a statement opposing the Geological Disposal Facility for nuclear waste in Lincolnshire and urge Lincolnshire County Council to withdraw from the project.

Protestors outside the East Lindsey District Council offices ahead of full council.

As reported, the government body Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) has earmarked a site near Louth that would take up to 1,000 acres of prime farm land around Great Carlton and Gayton Le Marsh.

ELDC leader Craig Leyland has already announced the authority is pulling out of the scheme, stating it would “scar agricultural land” and “antagonise and distress residents”.

Today’s protest was to stress that residents impacted by the collaboration between leaders at Lincolnshire County Council, Nuclear Waste Services and the Theddlethorpe Community Partnership are also ‘not a willing community’.

In a statement supporting his motion, Coun Hesketh said: “Let us go back to where this began. On 20th March 2020, Couns McNally and Poll, along with Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) staff, met with Radioactive Waste Management (RWM) to discuss the possibility of siting a nuclear dump in Lincolnshire. The people of this region were left in the dark.

"On 23rd July 2021, Peter Levy broke the shocking news to the people of Theddlethorpe. The 67-acre brownfield site of the former gas terminal had been selected as the intended mine entrance for a GDF. The community had no say in this decision that would forever change their lives.

“In March 2023, I met with residents, including Sarah Goodley, Mike Crookes, Ken Smith, Jane Bowers, Andrea Spink, Gill Henshaw, Kathryn and Nigel Barker, Brian Swift, Maggie Loy and many others. Their minds were consumed by the fear of nuclear waste. Their homes, their security, and their futures had been thrown into uncertainty. Some were so distressed that they fell ill. They felt abandoned, with no councillor standing up for their voices.

“Since that fateful day in 2021, Theddlethorpe has been blighted. Every conversation, every thought, every decision is overshadowed by this nuclear dump proposal. The people have become experts—not by choice, but by necessity. They are fighting for their homes, their land, and their way of life.

“I have been relentless in questioning this project, and I have seen the rolled eyes when I speak. But this is not about me. It is about the people of Lincolnshire who refuse to be ignored.

“Then, on 30th January 2025, Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) abandoned the brownfield gas terminal site and instead identified 1,000 acres of farmland and countryside between Gayton and the Carltons. My friends and neighbours reeled in horror at the news.

“NWS proceeded to host eight public events, bringing along their scientists, geologists, and engagement officers, armed with expensive models and polished scripts. With others, I attended outside all eight events. 535 people engaged with NWS. We ran our own anonymous poll—93% of attendees voted. Over 90% of them said one thing loud and clear: they want this project to stop now.

“I stood with a woman at Grimoldby and Manby Village Hall as she broke down in tears. She had met with NWS and Martin Hill, only to realize her dream of selling her small business had been shattered. All I could say was that I would stand with her. She is not alone. Six more communities are now facing this devastation—Grimoldby, Manby, Great Carlton, Little Carlton, Reston, and Gayton le Marsh. All blighted. All forgotten by those who should be standing up for them.

“An ex-cabinet minister once told me that no politician is truly impartial, unbiased, or neutral. If that is the case, then let us be biased—for our people, for our land, for our future.

“When did we stop caring about those we represent?

“When did our farmland, our countryside, our families, our heritage become mere commodities—traded away for a quick-fix road, a sea defence, or a new college?

“If this continues, what will be next? The Wolds? Jubilee Park? Lincoln Castle? Gibraltar Point? Is everything in Lincolnshire now up for sale to the highest bidder?

“Councillors, I implore you: stand up for Lincolnshire. Stand up for the people who elected you. Demand that Lincolnshire County Council withdraw from this reckless and unwanted project.

“Our communities deserve better. Lincolnshire deserves better.”

There was some feeling the motion should carry the amendment that LCC should withdraw from the process “once local opinion is determined by ballot in search area. This to happen as soon as possible”.

Coun Leyland said he had no doubt that when the Executive Committee met on March 23 it would vote to withdraw from the process.

However, he stressed the best action would be to make sure residents voices are clearly heard by the Government. “I have no doubt what the result will be, but we need to make sure there is a true record to give to government,” he said.

"We have no say on pylons or solar farms but this is a real opportunity to tell the Government how people feel.

"If LCC withdraws with no public opinion, the Government will come back at us.”

Coun Steve Kirk added he felt the essence of this motion was correct, but said he could not support it.

"We need to be united and joined up as councils,” he said. “We need the test of public opinion. We need to be sensible, rational and get data the Government will accept because they seem hell bent on putting every bit of infastructure in Lincolnshire.”

However, other councillors said they believed, having fought the proposal for five years, that was long enough.

Coun Rosalind Jackson, representing Louth, commented that no-one she knew was in favour of this proposal. “Louth and its 17,000 residents have not been consulted,” she said. “It's important we support this and get out.”

Coun Danny Brookes agreed: “Why has it taken us so long to pull out?

"I'm very disappointed we didn't pull out when it was on the coast.

"The longer we let this drag this on, the more the Government will think ‘maybe we can slip it in there’.

“Let's get it done now. You have to think about the mental health of our residents. This has been dragging on for five years.”

A second motion to urge the Executive “to generate a claim against NWS for all costs that the council has incurred in participating in the GDF project” was also passed with a small amendment.

After the vote, Coun Hesketh commented: “We won two votes which is unprecedented. Now ELDC oppose the GDF and need to follow through and ask LCC to withdraw.

" A Conservative proposal for a nuclear reactor also needs strong opposition.”

In spite of the vote, Simon Hughes, Nuclear Waste Services Siting and Communities Director, said NWS remained fully committed to working with Lincolnshire County Council, as the remaining relevant principal local authority in the Community Partnership, as it searches for a suitable site for a GDF.

He said: “We know that awareness and understanding about the GDF programme is still low and we were pleased to talk to lots of local people at our most recent events who were interested in learning more about a GDF and what it could mean for the local community.

“A GDF will only be built where there is a suitable site with a willing community, and we are looking forward to building on our engagement to ensure people have the information they need to make an informed decision.”

A spokesperson of the Department of Energy Security and Net ZeroDESNZ previously told Lincolnshire World: “Securing Britain's clean energy future will require improving infrastructure in a cost-effective way to get renewable electricity on the grid. Without this infrastructure, we will never deliver clean power for the British people.

“We are considering ways to ensure communities who live near new clean energy infrastructure can see the benefits of this.”