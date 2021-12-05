The event was held across Saturday and Sunday and featured displays from local individuals, organisations and businesses. Jenny Paterson, from the church, said: “Despite our fears about the bad weather and the lack of Christmas market keeping people out of town, the 19th Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival was judged to be a huge success. It was very well attended on both days and visitors commented that the spacing out of the trees meant that they could spend longer in front of each one. Many thanks to the tree providers whose imagination and skills provided a magical display. Also thanks to all our visitors for making it, yet again, such a worthwhile venture.”