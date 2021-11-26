Wainfleet Royal British Legion unveils new bench to mark its 100th anniversary

The bench, situated by the bus station in the market square, was blessed by Father Hugh of Wainfleet All Saints Church in a ceremony attended by members and guests.

It was unveiled during a bustling market day by Andrew Quickfall, a representative of the Wainfleet Community Hall Trust, who paid for it.

Carl Drury, of Riverside Salvage Reclamation, also sponsored a plaque.

The Wainfleet area branch of the Royal British Legion bench is unveiled to mark its 100th anniversary.

The Wainfleet and district RBL branch was formed in 1921 it has 65 members.

Over the years, it has had several meeting places but at the moment members meet at the Woolpack hotel in the Market Place, every third Thursday of the month.

Branch chair person is Pat Nicholas and the president is Michael Rust.

Mr Rust, who is also a co-signatory of the trust which helps local organisations, said he was delighted to see the bench installed ahead of Saturday's Wainfleet Christmas lights switch-on.

Within minutes of it being unveiled, two market shoppers turned up to sit on it, although final adjustments were being made at the time by Chris from manufacturers Roll and Scroll of Grantham.

Mr Rust said: "I am sure it will be very popular, especially on market days and as it is near the bus stop.

"I hope people enjoy it and it also becomes a place to sit and reflect."