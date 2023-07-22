Wainfleet Weekend is back – with three action-packed days to entertain all the family.

The finfair is coming to town for Wainfleet Weekend.

Celebrations at Wainfleet All Saints, which is just a few miles from the coast, begin on Thursday, July 27, with a funfair and activities in the market place.

The fun continues in the market place on Friday with a host of additional activities to entertain visitors on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A highlight of the day will be a parade through the town at 12 noon

Registration for a dog show with 12 categories taking place in the Magdalen School Field begins at 11am, with judging at 1pm.

Other events taking place in the Magdalen School Fields include vintage vehicles from 12 noon and a talent show from 2pm.

Singers, dancers, musicians, acrobats and magicians are all welcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement