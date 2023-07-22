Celebrations at Wainfleet All Saints, which is just a few miles from the coast, begin on Thursday, July 27, with a funfair and activities in the market place.
The fun continues in the market place on Friday with a host of additional activities to entertain visitors on Saturday.
A highlight of the day will be a parade through the town at 12 noon
Registration for a dog show with 12 categories taking place in the Magdalen School Field begins at 11am, with judging at 1pm.
Other events taking place in the Magdalen School Fields include vintage vehicles from 12 noon and a talent show from 2pm.
Singers, dancers, musicians, acrobats and magicians are all welcome.
Local councillor Wendy Bowkett says it will be a fantastic weekend. She said: “We are really excited Wainfleet Weekend is back and hope to see many families and visitors here.”