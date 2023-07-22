Register
Wainfleet weekend is back with fun for all the family

Wainfleet Weekend is back – with three action-packed days to entertain all the family.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
The finfair is coming to town for Wainfleet Weekend.The finfair is coming to town for Wainfleet Weekend.
The finfair is coming to town for Wainfleet Weekend.

Celebrations at Wainfleet All Saints, which is just a few miles from the coast, begin on Thursday, July 27, with a funfair and activities in the market place.

The fun continues in the market place on Friday with a host of additional activities to entertain visitors on Saturday.

A highlight of the day will be a parade through the town at 12 noon

Registration for a dog show with 12 categories taking place in the Magdalen School Field begins at 11am, with judging at 1pm.

Other events taking place in the Magdalen School Fields include vintage vehicles from 12 noon and a talent show from 2pm.

Singers, dancers, musicians, acrobats and magicians are all welcome.

Local councillor Wendy Bowkett says it will be a fantastic weekend. She said: “We are really excited Wainfleet Weekend is back and hope to see many families and visitors here.”

