Wait times are being cut in half for travellers on a coastal bus service in time for the summer holidays.

As part of a series of extensive uplifts for bus transport across Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire County Council has put in funding from the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), and worked with bus company Stagecoach, to enable improvements to their 59 service.

This means that travellers using the service to connect Skegness, Ingoldmells, Chapel St Leonards and Mablethorpe will see a real betterment of the route from Monday, July 22.

On weekdays and Saturdays, buses will now run every 30 minutes, doubling the current hourly frequency. The Sunday service will also see shortened wait times, with buses running every hour instead of the current two-hourly schedule.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Transport at Lincolnshire County Council said: "I am delighted that the 59 service improvements are able to get underway in time for the summer holidays.

"This latest boost with Stagecoach has been made available with the Bus Service Improvement Plan funding and is part of our county-wide uplift to bus services in Lincolnshire.

"The latest 59 service timetable means that the passengers travelling in Skegness, Ingoldmells, Chapel St Leonards and Mablethorpe will get more frequent buses on the route. It'll mean better connectivity along the popular coastal corridor, and I hope it becomes well used by those travelling in the area."

Matthew Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, added: "We're thrilled to announce this significant improvement to Service 59. By doubling our weekday frequency and enhancing Sunday service, we're making public transport a more convenient and attractive option for both residents and tourists.

“We are always listening to community feedback and working with our partners to enhance local public transport options."

For more information on this and bus enhancement detail across the county, go to: lincsbus.info