Walk over hot coals or LEGO for St Barnabas Hospice

Sandra Lewis, Majella Wright and Dr Kat Collet in a fire truck

Daredevils can participate in St Barnabas Hospice’s latest Fire Walk on March 18, 2023. This year, for the first time, there will also be a new challenge for the whole family – walking over LEGO, where challengers can walk over a whole lane of LEGO.

Children who wish to participate must be five years and over, with parental consent and guidance on the day.

The Hospice is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and annually provides care to over 12,000 patients and families across Lincolnshire, including Grantham and the south of the county. By participating in this challenge and raising money, you will be able to support dignified and compassionate care in your community.

Walk on Lego for St Barnabas.

Advertisement

The hospice would also like to give a special thank you to The Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham, for hosting the event.

Paisley Paddison, Fundraising Officer for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “The evening will be full of fun for the whole family. We will also have stalls so you can do some shopping and enjoy yummy food while you’re waiting your turn to walk or if you’re watching.

“This is a great way to challenge yourself and raise money for St Barnabas Hospice. It also makes a unique Christmas present and is a great team-building exercise for staff at your workplace.

“Once you are registered, we will support you all the way up to and during the event, where there will be training on how to beat the heat. You will also receive a medal at the finish line to back up your ‘claim to flame’!

Advertisement

“Last year, all our brilliant supporters raised an incredible £32,000, and we hope to smash that target! A big thank you to the Priory Ruskin Academy and UK Firewalking Company for working with us on this exciting event.”

Three St Barnabas Hospice clinicians will take on the challenge: Palliative Care Consultant - Dr Kat Collett, Specialist Nurse Practitioner - Majella Wright and Health Rehab Support Worker - Sandra Lewis.

Dr Kat Collett said: “Every day, I see the challenges our patients and their families are facing, and I see the difference St Barnabas makes. I can’t wait to do the Fire Walk and raise money to continue providing high-quality care for our patients and their families. It’s for a wonderful cause and something that will make participants glad they took part, pushing themselves and making a difference by helping St Barnabas Hospice.”

Majella Wright commented: “I like to set myself a challenge every year, and this time my challenge is the Fire Walk. I’m really excited, and in preparation, I’ll be working on my positive mental attitude to go for it on the night!”

Advertisement

Sandra Lewis added: “I feel that it’s my duty to support patients, and I want to raise as much money as I can for them. This is going to be a great experience, and I’m really looking forward to it. To anyone thinking of taking on the challenge, come and join us!”

The registration fees alone will cover the costs of running the event, so all of the money raised through sponsorships and any donations made will go directly to patient care and support for those in Lincolnshire living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

Donations of £102.06 will allow St Barnabas to provide six hours of Hospice at Home care, providing support in the comfort of a patient’s own home.

Registration for the Fire Walk starts at £30, and St Barnabas asks supporters to raise a minimum sponsorship of £100.

Advertisement

To sign up for the Fire Walk, please visit https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/fire-walk/.

Registration for the LEGO Walk is just £7.50 for a child between the ages of five and twelve and £15 for teens and adults, with family tickets for two adults and two children available at £40.