Blue Monday is claimed to be the saddest day of the year after the Christmas festivities and before pay day, but Gunby Hall changed all that with a bracing morning walk around the grounds to cheer everyone up.

The Blue Monday walk at Gunby Hall and Gardens.

The day may have started out gloomy but it didn’t stop people taking advantage of the opportunity to get out in the fresh air.

Around a dozen people turned up at the National Trust estate near Skegness to see spring in the air with bulbs already shooting up – and enjoy a hot drink in the cafe afterwards.

"We were surprised how many turned out – it just shows people are ready to get out and about again,” said visitor services assistant Nigel Hodges.

Andy Ratcliffe and his wife Helen, of Partney, went along with their dog. He said: “Like everyone we’ve been feeling the blues and it’s been great getting out in the fresh air.”

