Walking Football Club donate cheque to Foodbank
Our club membership has doubled in the past eighteen months, 50 players involved in our three times per week sessions and we are a non profit making club.
We are proud to announce that one of our members Neil Woodmansey MBE and his search dog Colin have been dispatched to Turkey and Morocco to assist with earthquake victim rescue. Neil lives in Sleaford is an active member of our club and he was voted Sleafordian of the Year 2023. Additionally 17 Snails and their partners travelled to Crete for the second time to play Kalives Titans WFC. We enjoyed 11 days successfully competitive Walking Football and Mediterranean sunshine. Also for the second time we have been selected as Community Champions by Lincolnshire Co-op. They have recognised the work we do to encourage fitness for the elderly and mental well-being amongst our members both male and female aged 55 to 75. The Snails play competitive games against Ruskington and Woodhall Spa.
The Snails financially support Sleaford Laffletics a club based at Carre's Grammar School which provides sporting activities for the disabled youth of Sleaford and is run by Thelma Smith.
Sleaford Snails Seniors are a sociable friendly and welcoming club who invite players of any standard male and female to join us on a Monday Wednesday or Friday at 9.30am Better Gym, East Road, Sleaford Lincs.
We would like to recruit more lady players over 45 who would like to play.