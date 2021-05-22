Walking the Viking Way to keep Lincolnshire wild

Fiona McKenna EMN-210519-151359001

Fiona McKenna - from Lincoln - is setting off on Monday (May 24) to walk the Viking Way in aid of theLincolnshire Wildlife Trust

Starting over the border in Oakham and heading north for 147 miles, she aims to finish the walk at Far Ings National Nature Reserve on the bank of the Humber on Friday June 4.

Fiona explained why she has set herself the challenge and why she is keen to raise funds for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust:

She said: “During lockdown, many of us realised just how important wildlife, and having a connection to it and green places, really is.

“Wildlife was there for us when we needed it most.

“However, a year on our wildlife and the places that they call home now need our help more than ever.

“Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust has always been there for nature; they’ve got its back and always will have.”

However, for Fiona this challenge is about more than raising funds.

Fiona is passionate about wildlife and Lincolnshire.

While on her walk, she will be chatting to people who look after the wildlife and wild places of Lincolnshire.

She’ll also be finding out about the projects bringing wildlife back to the Lincolnshire countryside.

Fiona will be sharing daily updates on her adventures and discoveries online.

She’ will also share the scenery and wildlife she discovers, and is keen to dispel the myth that Lincolnshire is flat and boring.

Fiona said: “I am fed up with people dissing my home county.

“I’m determined to show the world stunning landscapes and beautiful big skies to help everyone (including me) get to know this county a bit better.

“There will be no boring flat cabbage fields in sight!”