War Memorial Hospital's history charted at Sir Joseph Banks Centre

Horncastle War Memorial Hospital. Photo: John Aron

​The Sir Joseph Banks Centre in Horncastle is hosting an exhibition on the War Memorial Hospital.

This year marks 100 years since the hospital was opened, and although the wards were closed in 1998, the building continues to provide health care services for the town and local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the First World War, the decision was taken that a fitting memorial to the fallen should be the modernisation of the dispensary on North Street.

The War Memorial Hospital, including the memorial to the fallen, was opened in 1924.

The exhibition at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre charts the changes and challenges of health care in Horncastle.

From the establishment of one of the first dispensaries in Lincolnshire, the creation of the War Memorial Hospital, and the battle to save the hospital and its eventual closure in 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a testament to the tenacity of the people in Horncastle that the hospital, re-badged as the War Memorial Centre continues to provide health care to thetown and the locality.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see some of the old photographs and documents of the hospital, a model hospital ward, a selection of surgical and nursing instruments and uniforms, and quizzes for younger visitors.

On Saturday June 15, a special event will be held at the War Memorial Centre including talks, tours, displays and refreshments

The exhibition at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre is open to visitors every Thursday to Saturday till June 29.