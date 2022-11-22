As the cold winter months set in and many people are feeling the pinch of the cost of living, so many community groups are providing warm spaces.

Kim Parrinder prepares some soup at Trusthorpe village hall's warm space.

The Louth Leader have teamed up with Eastgate church in Louth and Mablethorpe’s Coastal Centre Management Committee to provide a round-up of all the warm spaces and community initiatives in the Louth and Mablethorpe area this winter.

One of the latest is the Lighthouse at Louth Methodist Church, where they are taking part in the Warm Safe Space Initiative.

The church has registered with East Lindsey District Council and the NHS to operate an open drop-in session on Wednesdays and Fridays 10am to 2pm, with free refreshments available throughout the opening times.

During the drop-in people can access both the town’s food bank and baby bank, and the Methodist church is also running EasyCook, a free basic cookery class.

Mark Harrison, coordinator of Louth Methodist Church, said: “Last Friday we served over 40 for lunch, and we have invited various agencies to pop in and lead surgeries to our drop-in.

“We are working closely with Carers First, Platform Housing and Framework and have recently started to work with Lincs Digital who aim to call monthly with workshop to help improve their IT skills and signposting to where they can get support to match their needs.

“We engage with people by offering board games, craft activities and next week launch our Chair Exercise Group."

Do you have a warm space initiative running? Let us know by emailing [email protected] so we can help spread the word.

Mondays

- 10am to 3pm at Trusthorpe Village Hall – refreshments and soup

- 10am to noon at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe

- 4pm to 6pm at Hope House, Mablethorpe

- 7pm to 10pm at 4 Cs, Mablethorpe High Street

Tuesdays

- 9.30am to 12.30pm at Hope House – open house and lunch

Wednesdays

- 9.30am to 12.15pm at Hope House – open House and snacks

- 10am to 2pm at Lighthouse at Louth Methodist Church, free refreshments

- 7pm to 10pm at 4Cs

Thursdays

- 9.30am to 12.30pm at Hope House – Open House and crafts

- 9.30am to 12.30pm at St Peter’s Victoria Road – games and soup

- 10am to 2pm at Lighthouse at Louth Methodist Church, free refreshments

- 10am to 4pm at the Salvation Army – Coffee Morning

- 6.30 to 9pm at Sutton-on-Sea Evangelical Free Church (EFC), Trusthorpe Road – games and refreshments

Fridays

- 10am to noon at St Mary’s Hall

- 10am to 2pm at Lighthouse at Louth Methodist Church, free refreshments

- 1pm to 3pm at EFC, Trusthorpe Road – Bingo and refreshments

Saturdays

- 10am to 4pm at the Salvation Army – Coffee Morning

Sundays

