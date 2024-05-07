Warm welcome for Walk of Hope at Caistor
Mike Palmer, Andy Airey and Tim Owen are undertaking their third long-distance walk in support of PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide. The three fathers united as ‘3 Dads Walking’, each grieving their own daughter’s suicide.
Their aim is to make suicide prevention part of the National Curriculum in schools and help save more young lives.
Having already raised more than £1million for the PAPYRUS charity, the trio are walking from Stirling to Norwich, visiting some of its newly-opened or soon-to-open offices along the way.
It was a first-time visit for the trio to the Lincolnshire Wolds as they undertook day 18 of their 25-day walk and Tim said they were grateful for the support they have received.
He said: “We have had a mega welcome to Caistor and lots of support with people walking with us from Bigby.
"Meeting the communities in these small towns and villages is what makes this really special.
"We are just three old blokes walking, but people come and share their own stories with us. So many people have been affected by suicide. It is the biggest killer of young people aged 35 and under in the UK and we need to do something about it.”
In Caistor, the trio took a break in the Arts and Heritage Centre cafe, where they received a round of applause from the crowd gathered there.
Just like everyone along their route, Caistor residents were generous in their donations, with coins and notes being dropped into the trio’s collection buckets.
One of those was Phil Richardson, who presented them with a cheque for £100 on behalf of Caistor Lions.
Phil said: “I have been following their journey and I think they are doing a fantastic job. I am pleased to be able to give them this cheque on behalf of Caistor Lions, as it is a cause close to my heart.”
Mike, Andy and Tim continued their Saturday leg to Burgh on Bain, passing through Tealby, where they even managed to ‘photobomb’ a wedding. They plan to finish the final leg of the walk this Saturday (May 11) when they will arrive at Norwich Town Hall.
To find out more about 3 Dads Walking, to follow their Walk for Hope 2024 progress or to make a donation, visit www.3dadswalking.uk/a-walk-of-hope-2024
PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide was founded in 1997 by a group of bereaved parents, who had each lost a child to suicide. Their mission is to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives, by shattering the stigma surrounding suicide and equipping young people and their communities with the skills to recognise and respond to emotional distress. They believe that no young person should have to struggle alone with thoughts of suicide.
To find out more about the charity visit www.papyrus-uk.org/ Donations can also be made direct to the charity via the website.
The charity runs a suicide prevention helpline, which supports young people, aged 35 and under, experiencing thoughts of suicide. Open 9am to midnight, every day of the year, HOPELINE247 provides a free, confidential call, text and email service, inviting those considering suicide to speak openly about their feelings, in confidence: call: 0800 068 41 41, Text: 07860 039 967 or Email:[email protected]