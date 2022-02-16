Warning: Famous five swearing parrots 'flocking' in new enclosure

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park’s notorious swearing parrots have been unveiled to the general public for the first time as a flock in their own enclosure.

Relevant warnings have been displayed so visitors are not too shocked by what they could hear, but the Park keepers say anything could happen.

Steve Nichols, the Parks’ Chief Executive, chuckled as he said: “We’ve put the relevant warnings in place and have even mixed them with a small group of other African greys who are good talkers, with a hope of distracting them, but we can’t be held responsible for what people may hear.”

The parrots attracted worldwide fame throughout the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, with Steve doing more than 100 interviews in over 30 countries from all corners of the globe.

Just last week, some 18 months later, interest is still high as he did a fresh interview for the USA.

It was an uncanny coincidence that staff found themselves being verbally abused by the five parrots as the arrived at the park in the same week but from different places around the UK.

Steve commented: “We have parrots arriving at the park all of the time, and the odd swearing parrot is nothing new, but to have five throwing out blue language at the time same time, as they did, was unbelievable.”

The park removed the parrots from public view for a number of weeks so as not to upset younger members of the family visitors.