Warning to landowners as incidents of fly-tipping rise in West Lindsey

According to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) there were 2,901 fly-tipping incidents recorded in West Lindsey in 2020/21, up from 893 during the previous 12 months.

Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn, from rural insurance broker Lycetts, said: “Fly-tipping is an unwelcome blight on our countryside and can represent far more than an inconvenience to victims of the crime.

“Incidents not only pose significant environmental and human health risks, but also a legal and financial burden for farmers and landowners.

Landowners are being urged to take extra steps to protect themselves against fly-tipping this winter

“Although local authorities will usually pay the clean-up costs of clearing waste from public land, the responsibility for removing waste from private land falls squarely at the feet of the landowners.

"If they fail to do so, they can face prosecution.”

Clean-up bills per incident average around £1,000, according to the National Rural Crime Network, but large-scale incidents can cost upwards of £10,000.

Mr Wailes-Fairbairn said: “In some cases, farmers can be repeatedly targeted and costs can quickly escalate.

“Many combined farm policies, however, will cover the clean-up costs, typically capped between £10,000 and £15,000 for the insurance period.”

Ady Selby, assistant director commercial and operational services at West Lindsey District Council, said: “In line with national trends, there was a large rise in levels of fly-tipping during 2019/20 in West Lindsey. Officers investigate fly-tipping incidents and take enforcement action where it is proportionate.

"Our operational team continued to work almost as normal throughout the Covid pandemic and the vast majority of fly-tipping was picked up within the service standard timescales. Wherever possible, we work in collaboration with private landowners to help deal with this issue.”