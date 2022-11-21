Warning to West Lindsey residents after illegal fly-tipper served £400 fine

West Lindsey residents are being urged to make sure they check the credentials of any waste removal carrier to see if they are genuine.

The message comes after a recent case where one resident had hired someone to remove their waste and it was then dumped.

Kim Enderby, West Lindsey’s senior licensing and community safety officer, said: “My team attended and made a full search of the fly-tip. They were able to retrieve items which, following further enquiries lead us to the owner of the dumped property.

"We contacted them and they informed us they had hired what they believed to be a genuine waste removal carrier who was advertising on Facebook.

A resident hired someone to remove their waste and it was illegally dumped

“They were shocked to find that they had employed a rogue operator who had just dumped the items he had been paid to remove, rather than dispose of them in a legal and responsible way.

"They were also able to provide evidence that proved they believed they were employing a legitimate operator and we were able to use this in identifying the individual involved.

“Had they been unable to demonstrate this they would have been responsible for the £400 Fixed Penalty Notice themselves.”

On this occasion, the person responsible for dumping the waste was traced. When he became aware of all the evidence against him, he admitted responsibility and paid the £400 fine in full. His details have been passed to the police and shared with other agencies.

Coun Owen Bierley, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, said: “West Lindsey District Council is committed to reducing the amount of illegal fly-tipping taking place across the district.

“We investigate every fly-tip that is reported to us and if the evidence is found we will always serve a fixed penalty notice against the person responsible.

"This is why residents must always take the time to ensure that they are hiring the services of a legitimate business.