Watch all of this summer's blockbuster movies in Gainsborough as new cinema officially opens

Delivering cutting-edge film experiences with Vertex 4K laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound, and luxury electric recliner seating, the cinema promises to be a regional destination for entertainment, culture, and community engagement. But beyond the red carpet and Hollywood glamour lies a powerful story of vision, resilience, and regeneration.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey District Council, said: “To us at West Lindsey, this is more than just a building. It’s a symbol of ambition, resilience, and the power of partnership.

“This project was about reconnecting Gainsborough with its historic marketplace – creating a new pedestrian link and breathing fresh life into the heart of the town.”

Backed by more than £10 million in government funding, secured through the Levelling Up Fund, the cinema stands as a major milestone in the Council’s regeneration plans for Gainsborough.

Coun Boles, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, extended his thanks on behalf of the council to all partners, teams, and individuals who helped make this project possible – a shining example of regeneration in action.

He said: “The opening of Savoy Cinema not only brings world-class entertainment to the town centre – it also strengthens our cultural offering and economic landscape. It’s a fantastic example of how investing in local infrastructure can spark vibrancy and pride in our communities.”

The Savoy project has been delivered in partnership with Savoy Cinemas, supported by development and legal experts,and brought to life by the Gelder Group as construction lead

Gelder Group Chief Executive Officer Steve Gelder has expressed his delight at handing over Gainsborough’s superb new Savoy Cinema.

He said: “There are several reasons why I was thrilled that the Gelder Group won the prestigious contract to build this leisure attraction.

“Firstly, it is always brilliant to be trusted to deliver a high-spec development for a client who is looking for top-quality workmanship from a company which is dedicated to delivering the right result.

“Secondly, it is a really excellent facility which injects extra life into the town centre and which will play a key role in boosting footfall in this part of Gainsborough.

“Thirdly, I admit to being a bit biased because I was born and brought up in the Gainsborough area. I am passionate about seeing the town grow and attract more visitors and shoppers in the future.”

James Collington, managing director of Savoy Cinemas, also shared his enthusiasm about the opening.

He said: “We are delighted to bring Savoy Cinema to Gainsborough, a town with such a rich and vibrant history.

“Our goal is to create a welcoming space where people of all ages can come together to enjoy the magic of cinema.

“With our state-of-the-art facilities and dedication to delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience, we believe this venue will swiftly become a cherished entertainment hub in the heart of Gainsborough.”

The cinema is already generating buzz ahead of a blockbuster summer line-up, including Jurassic World: Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Zootropolis 2, and Avatar 3.

Beyond films, it will also offer live-streamed performances, Kids Club screenings, Silver Screen sessions, and bespoke event hire – ensuring there’s something for everyone. Visitors will also benefit from free dedicated parking, just minutes from the town centre.

1 . New Savoy Cinema The cinema was officially opened by Coun Matt Boles, chairman of West Lindsey District Council Photo: Alex Dodd

2 . New Savoy Cinema Tiem to grab your movie snacks Photo: Alex Dodd

3 . New Savoy Cinema The cinema has luxury electric recliner seating Photo: Alex Dodd

4 . New Savoy Cinema You will be able to stock up on your favourite snacks Photo: Alex Dodd