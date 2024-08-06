Watch as couple get engaged on stage during Madness tribute headline act at Heckington Show

Heckington Show turned Cupid on Saturday night when a Sleaford couple got engaged on stage in the middle of the Madness tribute band’s headline act at the firework concert.

In front of several thousand spectators, Matthew Petley, 31, pre-arranged with officials to be able to get down on one knee watched, by the members of ‘Gladness’, to make a surprise proposal to his beloved Victoria Smith, 28.

The crowd went wild as Matthew leapt from the stage to embrace his fiancee and present her ring as she accepted, having been unwittingly steered to the front of the dancing crowd in the arena by friends.

The band naturally struck up to the tune of It Must Be Love as they congratulated the excited couple.

Madly in love: Matthew Petley made a show of his marriage proposal to fiancee Wendy Smith on stage during the set of Madness tribute act, Gladness at Heckington Show’s firework concert.

Victoria said: “I had no idea it was going to happen, but when I saw him on stage I realised what was going on."

They hope to have a cosy wedding with all the family, having been an item for three years, meeting on-line, although the idea of having it at show weekend has crossed their minds! “We are definitely going to play ‘It Must be Love’ at the wedding,” said Matthew.

"It was phenomenal. We love the Heckington Show and ever since Victoria has moved from Southend we have been coming together every year and I’m a Lincolnshire lad and have been coming for years.”

Victoria said she was getting used to Lincolnshire life: “I would never go back to Essex now,” she laughed.

"All expectations for proposals have been blown out the water, I don’t know how we will top it at the wedding.”