He crashed into a wall, at the junction of Lea Road and Foxby Hill, Gainsborough.

Craig Patterson, 24, of Haldane Street, Gainsborough, was spotted by police officers driving a black BMW just before 5.45am on Friday, August 27.

A second man was in the passenger seat of the car.

Patterson, who was already disqualified from driving, drove the car along Waterworks Street, Gainsborough and was requested to stop by officers travelling in a police car behind. He failed to react to the blue lights and sped off.

A short while later, different officers found the black BMW crashed into a wall, at the junction of Lea Road and Foxby Hill, Gainsborough.

The occupants had fled the scene, but were located not too far away. They were taken to hospital but were not seriously injured.

Following an investigation, Paterson was forensically linked to the vehicle which identified him as the driver.

He was later interviewed and summonsed to appear at Court and on February 9, 2022, he appeared at Boston Magistrates court and pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop when requested to do so by police, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and fraudulently using false registration plates.

He was disqualified for 12 months, ordered to pay £4,245 compensation for the wall he damaged, given 100 hours unpaid work and received a nine week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Insp Jason Baxter Specialist Operations, said: “The video speaks for itself, the driving was terrible. This driver was already disqualified and has now had his disqualification extended.

"Road safety and keeping people safe from those who use the roads to commit crime, and drive without consideration for others, will always be a real priority for us.

“If you know anyone who is driving without a licence or has been disqualified and continues to drive, then you can call and let us know.