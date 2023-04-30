Watch dramatic footage as police run into freezing sea in Skegness to rescue woman

Lincolnshire Police have released dramatic drone footage of the moment officers ran into the freezing sea in Skegness at night to rescue a woman.

Neighbourhood Tasking Team officers were alerted on Friday night by three asylum seekers who saw the woman walk into the water and were “a big part of helping to save the life of this woman”, police have said.

“They even stayed afterwards to help carry the kit of our waterlogged officers. We are very grateful to them for their help and community spirit.”

In a tweet, Lincolnshire Police added: “Some people think the job of a police officer is all about sirens, blue flashing lights and arrests, but there’s so much more to it.

Lincolnshire Police Drones

"It’s about being in the right place, at the right time, to help people who most need us, and doing things that change the lives of others.

“It’s running into chest-high, cold water in Skegness, without stopping to think, to save the life of a stranger.

"And we think that is more than just part of the job.”

So far Lincolnshire Police have not released details about the woman since the rescue.

Yesterday, the police drone team was out again recording the asylum protest marches in Skegness amongst other things.

Lincolnshire Police Drones tweeted: “Some truly amazing work from the @LincsPolice #drone team over the last 24 hours.

"Also in #Skegness today supporting a policing operation while another drone was at a incident in #lincoln. “

