Watch exciting action footage from the new Big Ben Tower ride in Skegness
Standing at an impressive 262 feet tall, the attraction for extreme ride lovers was ferried to Skegness Pleasure Beach in five lorries on Friday.
But it wasn’t long before the public saw something exciting was happening.
In a post on social media, the theme park said: “The Cat’s Out Of The Bag!
“To be honest, it was ambitious of us to think we could sneak 5 lorry’s full of Big Ben Tower through Skegness without anyone seeing
"This is going to be an EPIC ride!”
The construction – less than half a mile away from the original iconic Skegness landmark, the Clock Tower – was the talk of the town on Saturday.
Local photographer John Byford was lucky to be offered a ride during its test run. He said: “I’ve just had the amazing opportunity to be one of the very first people selected to ride the brand-new Big Ben Tower here in Skegness and what an experience it was!
"This special test run was carried out to make sure everything’s working perfectly, and I can honestly say… you’ve got to try it for yourself.”
Big Ben Tower opens to the public on Thursday. It is understood it is one of a number of investments at Skegness Pleasure Beach this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.