An exciting new landmark has arrived on Skegness seafront to thrill extreme ride lovers – aptly named the Big Ben Tower.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standing at an impressive 262 feet tall, the attraction for extreme ride lovers was ferried to Skegness Pleasure Beach in five lorries on Friday.

But it wasn’t long before the public saw something exciting was happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on social media, the theme park said: “The Cat’s Out Of The Bag!

Photographer John Byford's view from top of the Big Ben Tower - the new attraction on Skegness seafront.

“To be honest, it was ambitious of us to think we could sneak 5 lorry’s full of Big Ben Tower through Skegness without anyone seeing

"This is going to be an EPIC ride!”

The construction – less than half a mile away from the original iconic Skegness landmark, the Clock Tower – was the talk of the town on Saturday.

Local photographer John Byford was lucky to be offered a ride during its test run. He said: “I’ve just had the amazing opportunity to be one of the very first people selected to ride the brand-new Big Ben Tower here in Skegness and what an experience it was!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bid Ben Tower (left) alongside Skegness' original iconic landmark, the Clock Tower.

"This special test run was carried out to make sure everything’s working perfectly, and I can honestly say… you’ve got to try it for yourself.”

Big Ben Tower opens to the public on Thursday. It is understood it is one of a number of investments at Skegness Pleasure Beach this summer.