A screenshot of the drone footage showing the offenders (circled) attempting to escape. Photo: YouTube

Lincolnshire Police has invested in drone technology in a bid to fight crime from the skies, with drones are being used to catch criminals by providing clear and reliable evidence at court, and secure convictions.

The force has recently handed out fines of more than £2,000 in recent weeks after a police drone was used to track would-be burglars after the offenders attempted to break into a property near Spilsby.

The offenders made their way across open fields for over 15 minutes in an effort to escape the police, and the drone’s thermal imaging camera located and tracked them, while the drone pilot coordinated officers on the ground to the location ensuring the would-be burglars were detained – you can view the footage below.

Two of the offenders recently pleaded guilty to attempting to break into the premises when they appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court at the end of September. The third was not traced.

Kevin Taylor, Chief Drone Pilot for Lincolnshire Police, said: “This was a great result for the drone team where offenders were tracked for over 15 minutes trying to hide, then outrun our police drone.