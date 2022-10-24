WATCH: Louth's Neighbour's Kitchen features on The Russell Howard Hour as 'Good Deed'

The Neighbours Kitchen team at the Priory Hotel.

The Russell Howard Hour featured the Serendipity Initiative and Neighbour’s Kitchen, run from the Priory Hotel by Paul Hugill MBE, on the comedian’s ‘Good Deed’ section of the show where he and the team visit people doing good work in their communities across the country.

Russell described the Priory as a “unique hotel that does as much for the people who work there as for the people who stay there” describing Paul’s mission of giving employment opportunities at the hotel for people overlooked in society, such as those with convictions, mental health issues and so on.

Paul described his childhood growing up in South Africa during the Apartheid era, which gave him the inspiration to make a difference in his community.

Advertisement

He said on the programme: “I want people to feel that life is good and its valuable and to value themselves and the difference they’ve made by being a volunteer – they’ve made the world that tiny bit better.”

The team from Russell Howard Hour spent the day with the Priory team, meeting the team behind the scenes and front of house at the hotel, as well as some of the people the initiative has helped over the years.

Paul said that since the episode aired on Sunday, he’s received many messages from people across the country and beyond praising him and his team for the work they do:

"It’s been the most incredible thing,” he said, “It’s so wonderful to have the support of Russell Howard who is a fantastic comedian and is great on social commentary.”

Advertisement

This weekend, the Neighbour’s Kitchen is preparing to launch its warm space on Sunday afternoons, which will offer local people the chance to come and sit in a warm space for free from 1pm to 5pm.

The twist is that there will be live music performed by a local band, so local people can come along and enjoy live music and support a local band, while proceeds from any drinks or food bought during their time there will be going towards the Priory’s hard work to help people in the community.

Paul said: “We want to give people the reason to get out of the house and come to a warm space, meet people and socialise.

"For those four hours, they don’t have to worry about heating their house, and it’s important for us to give people somewhere to come and enjoy themselves.”

Advertisement

The first of these warm spaces musical events is this Sunday (October 30).