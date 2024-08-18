Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a battle of the dodgems when Boston and Skegness MP Richard Tice visited Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells with Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

In spite of Parliament officially being on summer break, the Reform MPs had a meeting Fantasy Island owner James Mellors to discuss the season and what is needed along the coast to speed up growth of the economy.

Afterwards they headed to the park for some fun – Mr Tice admitting he was ‘probably a bit to old’ to take on the Millenium rollercoaster, in site of encuragement from his team and Mr Mellors.

But that didn’t stop Mr Tice and Mr Anderson giving it their all on the dodgems.

MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice (right) with MP Lee Anderson at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

"It’s been fantastic – we have just had a massive battle on the dodgems with Lee Anderson – naturally I won.

"But we’ve also been meeting the owners of Fantasy Island and some of the parks around – understanding what their needs are, more power, the right planning concents, where I can help and where I can support them.

"We need growth, more jobs, more investment and that all comes with getting rid of the blockages – the beaurocracy that drives us all mad.”

Mr Mellors said he was delighted to have a meeting with Mr Tice so early after his election.

MP Richard Tice (left) with Fantasy Island owner James Mellors.

"It was great to see him come up and show interest in Ingoldmells and Skegness,” he said.

"We spoke about our plans but also one of the main things Richard was interested in was the problems – what is hlding us back from growth.

"It’s great having a plan but there are always things in the way – access, power, costs are going through the roof. We also struggle at times because of the seasonality. But it’s been really nice to be able to discuss this.”

For Mr Anderson, it was a nostalgic visit. “I’ve been coming to Skegness for the past 55 years – I’m from Ashfield and, as a family with my mum and dad and grandma and granddad, this is where we came on our holidays every single summer.

MP Richard Tice claiming victory on the dodgems.

"I took my kids and will probably take their kids so it’s in our DNA.

"I still come to the Butlins 70’s/80’s weekends.

"It’s been interesting talking to Mr Mellors. The thing about this country is you are pretty much reliant on the weather – if you had sunny days all the time places like this would do much better.

"But you have to remember places like this are steeped in history, great memories for lots of families and it’s got some great entertainment.

"The owners of this incredible place are doing a cracking job.”