Every year, wasps become a nuisance in public spaces and outdoor areas such as beer gardens and play areas, which get busier in warmer weather.

British Pest Control Association (BPCA) is encouraging people and businesses to be aware of the dangers posed by wasps and to seek professional pest control if they become a hazard.

The national trade body has also produced an online guide with accompanying video, to help people understand the risks posed by wasps and when to seek help from a pest professional.

Be aware of the dangers posed by wasps

Dee Ward-Thompson, head of technical at BPCA, said: “We’re encouraging people to look at our online guide so they know what to do if they have an issue with wasps this summer.

“A wasp nest will be home to around 5,000 wasps during the peak activity of late summer, but when the queen stops producing eggs, the worker wasps have nothing to do other than look for fermented fruits and sugars, and can become inebriated quite quickly.

“Drunken wasps may become more aggressive, and more likely to sting, which is when people enjoying the summer sun nearby could be in harm’s way.”

A wasp sting is likely to cause pain, redness and swelling. But a small percentage can cause anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction that can be fatal.